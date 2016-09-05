Kicker 102.5

Contact Us
Townsquare Media

MIMI SAVES A CHICKEN

I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw a chicken just standing on the shoulder of the interstate. It looked like she was just resting. I discovered that wasn't actually the case when I went back to investigate.

Seize The Deal

Sneak Preview

Seize The Deal Auction - Brighton Home Entertainment Center

Americas Mattress Texarkana Storefront Sign
Jim Weaver, Townsquare Media
[

America’s Mattress – Mattresses Have Come a Long Way Baby [SPONSORED]

By Lisa Lindsey Yesterday

Do you get a good night's sleep? When I was younger I could sleep anywhere, but over the past few years that's changed. You know the feeling. You wake up stiff as a board and your hips and shoulders hurt. Doesn't make for a great night's sleep, right?  

Read More

Category: Music News Tags: , ,

Welcome back to Kicker VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to Kicker VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kkyr.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to Kicker VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for Kicker VIP Club

Register Now

Sign up for Kicker VIP Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive Kicker VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

Kicker 102.5